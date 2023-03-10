Sectors That Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In Second Half Of February

Foreign investors continued to pull money out of the Indian equity markets in the second half of February, according to a report by Emkay Global.

However, commercial and professional services saw the largest inflow from investors. The energy and capital goods sectors also witnessed net investments during the period.

Overseas institutional investors sold equities worth $59 million or Rs 488 crore in the second half of February. Taking the total selloff of the month to $647 million or Rs 5,294 crore, according to National Securities Depository Ltd. This follows the January selloff of Rs 28,852-crore, the highest since Rs 50,203-crore outflow in June.

According to NSDL, foreign institutions have sold Indian stocks worth Rs 20,153 crore so far in 2023.