SEBI's Risk-Based Assessment Of Clients May Hurt NSE Revenue

A drop in derivatives volume directly impacts NSE's financials.

Its F&O volume declined 8% sequentially during the quarter, even as it rose 18% for the cash market. Revenue from futures declined, while revenue from options rose despite a fall.

In June, the average daily turnover in the equity derivatives segment declined 3.2% month-on-month, while it rose 7.6% over a year earlier to Rs 1,56,500 crore.

The NSE took a 6% cut in transaction charges after an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax. It has a slab-based transaction charge for options trading, with a lower transaction charge as the volume of trade increases, the exchange said in the earnings call.

The government is also trying to disincentivise retail participation in the F&O segment. In this year's budget, the government hiked the Securities Transaction Tax on equity derivatives, said Aashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of NSE, during the earnings call.

The move by SEBI to make brokers responsible for client trading based on risk-based assessments is likely to bring down speculation and trading volume.

It needs to be seen what kind of additional regulations would come in for the derivatives segment, said Chauhan.

NSE also clarified that it is in consultation with market participants to extend trading hours, though a decision has yet to be made. It plans to open trading in the evening for investors who would like to participate after office hours. To begin with, trading will be available for some of the derivatives contracts, said Chauhan during the earnings call.

To be clear, trading interest peaked during the pandemic as investors working from home participated in equity markets, and this tapered off as work from the office resumed.