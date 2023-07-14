SEBI's New Disclosure Norms For Listed Companies To Kick In From Saturday

The compliance burden on listed companies is set to increase from Saturday as capital markets regulator SEBI has put in place a stricter timeline for disclosure of material events or information by them.

Under this, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has given 12 to 24 hours for disclosures.

The regulator has asked companies to disclose agreements entered into by shareholders, promoters, related parties, directors, key managerial personnel, and employees of the listed entity or of its subsidiary, which can impact the management and control of such firms to stock exchanges.