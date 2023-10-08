SEBI Withdraws Abeyance Order Against MCX Commodity Derivatives Platform

Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed Multi Commodity Exchange of India to go live with its proposed Commodity Derivatives Platform, the company said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

"SEBI has withdrawn its directions to MCX and MCXCCL to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance," the filing read.

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Ltd., or MCXCCL, is a clearing corporation in the commodity derivatives market.

On Sept. 29, the markets regulator had asked MCX to delay the launch of the Commodity Derivatives Platform, which was scheduled to go live by Oct. 3.