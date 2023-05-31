SEBI Slaps Rs 77 Lakh On 16 Entities For Manipulating Share Price Of Gayatri Sugars

SEBI's Adjudicating Officer G Ramar said, "I note that Noticee 5 to 16 have created misleading appearance of trading in the scrip of (GSL) by doing trades within them. Further, Noticee 4 made a deliberate attempt to increase and manipulate the price of the scrip."

"Apart from this, I also note that Noticee 1, 2 and 3 failed to reply to the summons issued by the regulator to them," Ramar said.