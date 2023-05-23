SEBI Slaps Rs 41 Lakh Fine On Three Entities For Violating Market Norms

In its probe, SEBI's Adjudicating Officer Amit Kapoor said, "I note that the preferential allotment and disbursal of loans out of the proceeds of preferential issue took place during the tenure of the Noticees (Sabharwal and Agarwal) as directors, and that they were signatory of the bank account in which allotment proceeds were received and from which disbursal of loans was done".

Therefore, Alps Motor Finance, Sabharwal and Agarwal are vicariously responsible for the acts of AMFL and violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules.