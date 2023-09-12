SEBI Slaps Rs 35 Lakh Fine On 7 Entities For Indulging In Non-Genuine Trades

Capital market regulator SEBI has imposed fines totalling Rs 35 lakh on seven entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

In seven separate orders on Monday, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Subhash Kumar Poddar HUF, Manoj Kumar Goenka HUF, Ayan Akhter Husain, Ankita Didwania, Rakesh Golechha, Ankur Taneja HUF and Yogesh Kumar Gupta HUF.

SEBI had observed large-scale reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE, leading to artificial volumes on the exchange.