SEBI Slaps Rs 33.81 Cr Fine On Senior Officials Of Sharepro Services, Others

"I also note that non-maintenance and non-submission of records by the noticees limited the instances of misappropriation that could be investigated by the regulator and only misappropriation of assets of Rs 61.86 crore of genuine shareholders could be identified."

"I have also considered the directions issued with respect to the noticees vide order dated July 08, 2020, and restraints already undergone by the respective noticees," SEBI's Adjudicating Officer Asha Shetty said in the order.

The markets watchdog also observed that Rs 61.86 crore worth of securities and dividends were identified as misappropriated, but the records and analysis are limited in terms of fund trails and records, identifying how much each of the individuals misappropriated the genuine investors' assets as ill-gained profit.