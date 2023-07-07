SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty On Fidelity For Violating FPI Norms

In its order, SEBI's Adjudicating Officer Asha Shetty said, "I note that the Noticee (FMRC) has shown a lackadaisical approach in providing relevant information on time regarding material change which was delayed by about 1 year 6 months and 20 days, and noticee continued in carrying out FPI activities unabated to the tune of about Rs 8.79 crore during that period from the date the FIMM has ceased to exist and resultantly FPI status became a nullity."

It was also noted that the notice made 183 sell transactions and 344 purchase transactions during the period of January 2020 to July 2021.