SEBI Returns Oyo's Draft IPO Papers; Asks Firm To Resubmit

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked Oyo to revise its draft initial public offering documents and resubmit.

Oyo (Oravel Stays Ltd.) had initially filed documents for an IPO worth Rs $1.1 billion in September 2021, but SEBI's decision to return the documents could delay the firm's IPO.

The financial market regulator returned the company's draft IPO documents on Dec. 30, according to an update on the SEBI website.

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale.

The update did not specify the reason for the documents being returned.

Oyo has raised a total of $4 billion in funding from investors, such as Softbank and Sequoia India.

The firm reported a net loss of Rs 1,851 crore in FY22, against revenues worth Rs 4,905 crore.