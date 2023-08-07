SEBI Refund To Sahara Investors Reach Rs 138.07 Crore In 11 Years

In its annual report, SEBI said it received 19,650 applications involving 53,687 accounts as on March 31, 2023. Of these, "refunds have been made with respect to 17,526 applications involving 48,326 accounts for an aggregate amount of Rs 138.07 crore including the interest amount of Rs 67.98 crore."

The remaining applications were closed either due to their records not being traceable in the data provided by two Sahara Group firms -- Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd. and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd.