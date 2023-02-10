SEBI Proposes Overhaul Of Mutual Fund Trustees' Roles And Responsibilities

In view of the rapidly expanding assets under management of the mutual fund industry in India, the market regulator has proposed to overhaul the role and responsibilities of the trustees of mutual funds. By law, trustees hold the property of a mutual fund in trust for the benefit of unitholders.

Over the past decade, assets under management in the mutual fund industry have grown fivefold to Rs 39.89 lakh crore at the end of 2022.

"As per the extant regulatory framework, the primary role of the Trustees is to ensure that AMCs (asset management companies) act in the best interests of the unitholders," said the Securities and Exchange Board of India in a consultation paper on its website on Thursday. But there are still instances where a conflict of interest could occur.

Among the changes being proposed by SEBI is a clearer definition of the core responsibilities of trustees. Mutual fund regulations have given trustees a number of responsibilities over time, but there are some key areas that should be the focus for the trustees, according to SEBI.