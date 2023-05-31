SEBI Proposes Additional Disclosures For High-Risk FPIs

Foreign portfolio investors who have a substantial portion of their investments concentrated in a single Indian company or group will have to make additional disclosures, according to a SEBI consultation paper floated on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed a risk-based categorisation of FPIs.

Low risk: Government entities like sovereign funds and central bank funds will qualify.

Moderate risk: Pension or public retail funds with a diverse investor base

High risk: All other FPIs

It's for the high-risk category that SEBI has proposed additional disclosures. The categorisation, coupled with quantitative thresholds, is required to prevent misuse of the FPI route and violations of existing regulations, SEBI said.

If an FPI qualifies as high-risk and quantitative thresholds are met, additional disclosures on ownership, economic interest, and control up to the level of all natural persons will be required. The thresholds proposed by SEBI are: 50% of assets in a single corporate group; and existing high-risk FPIs that have an overall holding in the Indian market of over Rs 25,000 crore.