SEBI Offers Relaxation To Large Registrars From Complying With Enhanced Requirements

Further, it said that an RTA will be considered as a QRTA from the date of categorisation as a QRTA and will be considered as such for the next 3 financial years, irrespective of subsequent fall in number of folios and will be liable to comply with all requirements specified by the regulator.

"Considering the various systems and procedures to be put in place by a new QRTA, a period of 60 days from the date of its categorisation as a QRTA... shall be provided to the new QRTA for complying with the enhanced requirements mandated for QRTAs," SEBI said.