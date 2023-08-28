SEBI Notifies Stricter Delisting Rules For Non-Convertible Debt Securities

The new rule prohibits a listed entity that has 'more than 200 securities holders excluding qualified institutional buyers in any International Securities Identification Number relating to listed non-convertible debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares'.

SEBI said that all the events pertaining to the proposal of delisting in respect of non-convertible debt securities, starting from the placing of the agenda for delisting to the board of directors and till the delisting is completed, need to be disclosed as material information to the exchange.

The listed entity will have to send the notice of delisting to the holders of non-convertible debt securities within three working days from the date of receipt of in-principle approval from the exchanges.