SEBI Mulls Giving AIFs The Option To Carry Forward Unliquidated Investments To New Schemes

At end of the tenure of a scheme beyond two years and extended tenure of Large Value Funds for Accredited Investors, SEBI proposed that the AIF manager may close the existing scheme and transfer the unliquidated investments to a new scheme, subject to obtaining the consent of 75 per cent of investors by value.

In case the consent of 75% of investors by value is not received, the AIF should mandatorily liquidate the investments at liquidation value within a year of expiry.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has sought comments from the public till February 18 on the proposal. In the recent past, SEBI has received requests from a few AIFs regarding the extension of the tenure of their schemes, citing many reasons, such as lack of liquidity, regulatory impediments, etc.

In this context, sample data collected by SEBI for the expiry of the tenure of schemes of AIFs suggests that the two-year extension period for 24 schemes of AIFs with a valuation of Rs 3,037 crore will expire in FY 2023-24. Further, the tenure of another 43 schemes with a valuation of Rs 13,450 crore will expire in FY 2024-25.

With regard to obtaining the consent of investors for closing the existing scheme and transferring the unliquidated investments to a new scheme, SEBI said that AIF must arrange bids for a minimum of 25% of the unliquidated investments to provide exits to the investors who do not wish to continue in the new scheme.

The AIF should offer pro-rata exit to all participating investors who choose to redeem their units through this option, the value at which the exit is proposed to be provided to such investors, along with the valuation carried out by two independent valuation agencies, should be disclosed to all investors.

If the minimum 25% bid is obtained from related parties of the AIF or from other existing investors, the same should be transparently disclosed to all investors. Such bids can only be used to provide pro-rata exit to other remaining investors.

In case such fresh bids for a minimum of 25% of unliquidated investments cannot be arranged, the closing valuation of the scheme will be based on the liquidation value as determined under IBBI rules.