SEBI Makes Way For AIFs To Launch Liquidation Schemes, Standardises Valuation

The regulator has notified the manner in which a liquidation scheme can be set up on Wednesday. A liquidation scheme can be set for a period not exceeding the tenure of the original scheme with the consent of 75% of its investors by value.

Once consent is obtained, arrangements should be made to provide exit opportunities to dissenting investors holding 25% of the AIF's investments. An auction will have to be set up, inviting bids for these investments. The bid value should be disclosed, and a valuation should be undertaken for the unliquidated investments by two independent valuers.

The value of the carried-forward investments will depend on the value derived from the bid. Once the investments are carried forward to the liquidation scheme, the original scheme is wound up.

Another way in which illiquidity can be tackled is through the in-specie distribution of investments, according to the circular. This means distributing assets as such to the investors rather than paying them in cash. This will also need the consent of 75% of investors by value. However, if both methods fail, the investments will be distributed in specie mandatorily.

When the regulator first mooted the idea of a liquidation scheme, experts sought further clarity on the valuation of unliquidated investments, which has to be made on the basis of the bids for 25% investments. This remains unaddressed.

In another major change, SEBI has standardised the manner in which AIFs should be valued. This should be done according to the standards set by an industry association that represents at least 33% of the SEBI-registered AIFs.

The methodology should be disclosed in the private placement memorandum issued to the investors. There are currently no established standards for valuing AIFs. Instead, the schemes' specified methodology governs the process.

It should be the duty of the AIF manager to ensure that the valuation is undertaken according to the disclosed methodology. They will be bound to disclose any deviations of over 20% between two consecutive valuations or a deviation of more than 33% in a financial year, with sufficient reasons explaining the change.

An independent valuer who is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India will conduct the valuation.

SEBI has also made the dematerialisation of the AIFs compulsory. Existing AIFs with a corpus over Rs 500 crore shall dematerialise their units by Oct. 31. Schemes falling below the threshold have time until April 30, 2024, to complete the dematerialisation. No new schemes with over Rs 500 crore in corpus shall be issued in physical form from Nov. 1 this year.