SEBI Looking To Set Up Performance Validation Agency To Verify Claims Of Intermediaries

Capital markets regulator SEBI, on Friday, came out with a proposal to set up a Performance Validation Agency (PVA) to validate any claims of performance by registered intermediaries including investment advisers, research analysts and portfolio managers.

The proposed move would facilitate these intermediaries to showcase their validated performance to investors in a bid to boost their credibility in the eyes of investors and to help grow the reach of their services.

At present, Asset Management Companies (AMCs) calculate the performance of mutual fund schemes. Similarly, portfolio managers have been permitted to report their performance vis-a-vis certain benchmarks. The claims made by these intermediaries are mostly self-verified and currently there is no dedicated agency to validate such claims.