SEBI Looking To Revamp Investor Grievance Redressal Process

SCORES was launched in June 2011 to enable investors to lodge and follow up their complaints and track the status of redressal of such complaints. This proposal is aimed at making the entire redressal process of grievances in the securities market comprehensive, by providing an end-to-end solution. It also aims at making the process more efficient and faster by reducing timelines and introduction of auto-routing and auto-escalation.

Also, the proposal provides for two levels of review that the investor can opt for, plus the option for referral to the ODR mechanism. Further, complaints pertaining to market price manipulation, insider trading, accounting manipulation by listed companies that are currently being auto-closed, will be excluded from the SCORES platform, as these cannot be treated as complaints and a separate portal for market intelligence will be created for this purpose.