SEBI Issues Mutual Fund Regulations For Execution-Only Platforms Like Paytm, Groww

Execution-only platforms like Paytm or Groww can now only offer direct mutual fund schemes as the market regulator issued fresh guidelines for this fast-growing segment of the financial services sector.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India allows segregation of mutual fund investments into two types: direct, where investors select the schemes on their own; and regular, where distributors advise an individual. In the second category, a distribution commission is added to the total expense ratio or the cost of investing in any fund.

In case of direct schemes, it was assumed that an individual investor was not receiving any assistance and buying schemes directly. The disadvantage was that investors had buy through website of each fund house. That changed with the advent of digital platforms offering direct plans of multiple asset managers.

The rapid growth of execution-only platforms prompted the market regulator to issue the guidelines.

The regulations require such platforms to either register as an agent of asset management companies or as stock brokers. In case of the former, they would have to register with industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India. If they opt for the latter, they need to register with the markets regulator. In both cases, the execution-only platforms will be allowed to handle only “direct plans” of mutual fund schemes.

The most crucial guideline from the perspective of an individual investor is that no execution-only platforms will be allowed to provide services related to regular mutual fund schemes.

“The market regulator has also clarified that companies that currently offer both distribution and EOP services will have to create investor-level segregation,” said Mohit Gang, co-founder and chief executive officer at Moneyfront. “What that means is that a firm servicing an individual under its EOP offering will not be able to offer distribution services to that person or to anyone within their family.”

In terms of transaction and on-boarding fees, the market regulator stipulates that EOPs operating as agents of AMCs will be allowed to levy a flat transaction fee and on-boarding charge, which will be borne by the AMC. The limit will be determined by AMFI.

EOPs operating as stock brokers will be allowed to levy a flat fee, which will be borne by investors. The limits in this case will be set by the stock exchanges. Any on-boarding fee will need to be borne by either the AMC or the investor or a combination of the two, according to SEBI.

Entities that are currently engaged in facilitating transactions in direct plans of mutual fund schemes will need to be registered by September 1 this year.