SEBI Issues Guidelines For Handling Complaints Received Via SCORES Platform

The designated stock exchange (DSE), which will be the designated body for listed companies, would levy a fine of Rs 1,000 per day per complaint on the listed company. These penalties would also be imposed on companies that are suspended from trading.

If the company fails to redress investor complaints or pay the fine within 15 days, then the DSE will issue a notice to the promoters of the listed company to ensure submission of ATRs on pending complaints and payment of fines within 10 days.