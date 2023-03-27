SEBI Imposes Rs One Crore Fine On Coffee Day Enterprises For Fund Diversion

The capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates for "aiding and abetting" Coffee Day Enterprises in the diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 3,535 crore.

The company was directed to pay the fine within 45 days, according to an order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd. and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. are controlled by the same set of individuals: the late VG Siddhartha and his family members.

"Noticee 1 (MACEL) was nothing but a pass-through entity which has effectively aided and abetted VGS in the act of diverting funds to the tune of Rs 3,535 crore from subsidiaries of CDEL to Noticee 1 and from Noticee 1 to entities controlled by VGS and his relatives and has thus violated the provisions of the SEBI Act and the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practises) Regulations," SEBI said in its order.