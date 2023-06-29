SEBI Has Own Test Of Urgent Interim Orders, Other Forums Can Differ, Says Madhabi Puri Buch
SAT recently stayed or set aside several interim ex-parte orders of SEBI for being too harsh or for want of evidence.
SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the market regulator has its a "clear criteria" to pass interim ex-parte order, addressing concerns over the fact they are constantly overturned or stayed by appellate tribunal.
"We do not pass interim orders unless there is urgency in the matter," she said while addressing the media after the SEBI board meeting.
"Now, other forums may have a difference of opinion on what's urgent and to what extent it is urgent and what is not urgent. That is a matter with each forum; we have a test; that's the principal test of urgency."Madhabi Puri Buch, SEBI Chairperson
Securities Appellate Tribunal recently stayed or set aside several interim ex parte orders of SEBI for being too harsh or for want of evidence. This includes the regulator's interim order against Arshad Warsi in the YouTube stock manipulation case as well as the interim order against IIFL Securities.
Buch cited conditions when such orders are considered urgent.
"Is there an ongoing violation? Can things worsen? Can it put more investors at risk? Is there a problem for which there can be no subsequent redress, and if we don't pass an order, more damage will be done that is not reversible? These are the drivers we assess while we pass an interim order, and if the other forums find they have a different opinion, it's part of the democratic process.".