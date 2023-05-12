SEBI Fines Rs 1.9 Crore On Four Former Officials Of Karvy Group

"I note that the noticees (four persons) were acting as key employees of Karvy Stock Broking when the violations were committed, due to which lakhs of investors have suffered. As a matter of fact, even after more than 3 years since the interim order, the funds and securities of clients of Karvy Stock Broking have not been settled, further amplifying the gravity of the situation", SEBI Adjudicating Officer Prasanta Mahapatra said.