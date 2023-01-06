SEBI Extends Relaxation For Companies To Send Hard Copies Of Annual Reports To Shareholders

The LODR rules require listed companies to dispatch a hard copy of the statement containing salient features of all the documents -- financial statements, board's report, auditor's report -- to those shareholders who have not registered their email addresses.

However, SEBI said listed entities are required to send hard copies of full annual reports to those shareholders who request the same.

Further, the notice of the annual general meeting published by advertisement under the norms would disclose the web link to the annual report so as to enable shareholders to have access to the full annual report.