SEBI Extends Nomination Deadline For Trading And Demat Account Holders Till Sept 30

India's market regulator has extended the deadline to update the nomination details for trading and demat accounts to Sept. 30, 2023.Previously, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had mandated that holders of trading and demat accounts should update the details of their nominee by March 31, 2023.
India's market regulator has extended the deadline to update the nomination details for trading and demat accounts to Sept. 30, 2023.
Previously, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had mandated that holders of trading and demat accounts should update the details of their nominee by March 31, 2023.
Those accounts that fail to update the nomination will be frozen with effect from Sept. 30, SEBI said in a circular.
The market regulator also asked the stock brokers and depository participants to encourage clients to update 'choice of nomination' by communicating through SMS and email on a fortnightly basis.