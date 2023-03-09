SEBI Extends Deadline To Submit Comments On REITs, InvITs Sponsorship

Capital markets regulator SEBI, on Thursday, extended the timeline till March 15, for submitting public comments on a proposal pertaining to higher responsibility for sponsors of investment vehicles.

The regulator had put in place a consultation paper on holding of sponsors in Real Estate Investment Trust and Infrastructure Investment Trust on Feb. 23 and sought public comments on the same by March 8.

"It has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to March 15, 2023," the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a public notice.