SEBI Extends Auction Date To Aug. 31 For Properties Of Seven Companies

SEBI extended the auction of 15 properties belonging to seven companies, including Sunheaven Agro India and RaviKiran Realty India, along with that of promoters and directors, to Aug. 31 to recover money illegally collected from investors.

The other firms whose properties will be auctioned are Infocare Infra, Bharat Krishi Samridhi Industries Ltd., GSHP Realtech Ltd., Just-Reliable Projects India Ltd., and Newland Agro Industries Ltd.

Considering that the interested bidders asked for more time, it has been decided to extend the last date of auction to Aug. 31 from Aug. 21 earlier, according to a public notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday.