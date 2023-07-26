SEBI Exempts Three Trusts From Making Open Offer To Taj GVK Hotels Shareholders

The acquirer trusts have been set up as private family trusts for providing suitable succession planning between the members of the Gunupati Indira Krishna Reddy family.

Under the proposed acquisition, Gunupati Indira Krishna Reddy, who is a promoter of Taj GVK Hotels, intends to transfer a total of 49.44% of her shareholding in the firm to the three trusts, according to a SEBI order.