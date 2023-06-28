SEBI Enhances Disclosures For Foreign Portfolio Investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved additional granular level disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control for foreign portfolio investors meeting certain criteria, on a full look-through basis.

The regulator's decision is in line with the proposals floated by it in May this year.

The enhanced disclosures are aimed at addressing possible circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding and Takeover Regulations, SEBI said.

This issue of FPI beneficial ownership and its implications is a year-and-a-half old issue and has been in discussion internally and externally, Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of SEBI said, at a press conference that followed the board meeting.