SEBI Eases FPI Onboarding Process

For operational convenience, SEBI said in case an FPI applicant belongs to an existing FPI investor group, it may submit its unique FPI investor group ID in the CAF, in lieu of providing complete details of all group constituents. In case the applicant wants to club additional FPIs (apart from itself) in such unique investor group ID, the FPI only needs to provide details of such additional FPIs, along with the investor group ID, it said.