SEBI Directs Vistaar Capital Advisors, Trustee, Others To Wind Up Film Fund Within Six Months

In its 68-page order, Sebi said, "Noticees no. 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9 (VCAL, Talwar, Datta, Gourishankar and Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd., shall wind up the scheme/the Fund by providing exit to its investors / unit holders within a maximum period of 6 months."

Also, the regulator has barred VCAL from taking up new assignments as investment manager for one year, while Vistra ITCL has been prohibited from taking fresh assignments as trustee of alternative investment fund for three months.