SEBI Details How Zee Promoters Goenka And Chandra Diverted Funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in a confirmatory order on Monday, barred Zee Entertainment's promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding managerial and board positions.

The regulator has barred the father-son duo from holding key managerial or board positions in four Zee entities, namely Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Zee Media Corp., Zee Studios Ltd., and Zee Akaash News Pvt.

The bar also extends to any entity that's formed pursuant to the merger or demerger of any of these entities. This should be seen in light of the recent NCLT approval to the Zee-Sony merger. According to the scheme, Goenka is to be the managing director of the merged entity for five years.

The SEBI order from this week confirms the regulator's findings of its interim order of June 12.

To do so, SEBI has examined whether the evidence put forward by Chandra and Goenka warranted a modification of its interim findings, specifically: