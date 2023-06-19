SEBI Defends Action, Tells SAT Zee's Chandra, Goenka Siphoned Crores Of Rupees

Non-disclosure of material transactions and failure to inform investors about the misappropriation of funds warranted an urgent action against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra and Managing Director and Chief Executive Punit Goenka, according to SEBI.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's response at the the Securities Appellate Tribunal comes after Chandra and Goenka's assertion that the regulator's interim order was in violation of principles of natural justice.

On June 12, the market regulator had barred both from acting as key managerial persons or holding directorial positions in listed companies. Chandra and Goenka had given a Letter of Comfort to Yes Bank Ltd., without the knowledge of the board, against loans to several groups companies. Later, Yes Bank adjusted a fixed deposit of Zee worth Rs 200 crore against the liability of seven promoter entities, SEBI said.

According to it, both individuals had exploited their roles as directors or key managerial personnel of the Essel Group entity for their own benefits.

Last week, during the appeal proceedings, SAT had asked SEBI to respond to Chandra and Goenka's argument that there was no urgency to pass such an order.

In its reply, SEBI has detailed why an urgent preventive action was warranted in this case. BQ Prime has reviewed a copy of SEBI's submission.

At the beginning of the investigation, SEBI said, it had no reason to believe that Zee's claim that Rs 200 crore had been repaid to it by the promoter companies was false. It was only after subsequent tracing of funds that SEBI unearthed that Zee funded its own repayment.