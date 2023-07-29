BQPrimeBusiness NewsSEBI Says No Plan To Curb Retail Participation In F&O, Considering Risk-Based Approach
SEBI Says No Plan To Curb Retail Participation In F&O, Considering Risk-Based Approach

The marker clarifies there is no proposal to curb retail participation in the derivative market,

29 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SEBI headquarters in Mumbai, India. (Source: Sajeet Manghat/BQ Prime)</p></div>
SEBI headquarters in Mumbai, India. (Source: Sajeet Manghat/BQ Prime)

The stock market regulator said is considering an easier risk-based approach to simplify on-boarding clients for derivatives trading, allaying concerns about curbs on retail participation.

"SEBI, in line with the objective of ease of doing business, is at an early stage of evaluating if the aforesaid circular can be made applicable based on risk assessment of the clients," the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a statement on Saturday.

For trading in the derivative segment, SEBI rules prescribe that the stock broker shall have documentary evidence of financial capability for all clients. The markets regulator's comment came amid speculation that it is looking to curb retail participation in the F&O market.

"There is no proposal to curb retail participation in derivative market," SEBI said.

On average 2.8 million retail investors traded in the F&O market every month in FY23, showed NSE data. And the count, according to a SEBI survey, surged 500% from FY19 to FY22. Nine of 10 individual traders ended up losing money during the period.

