SEBI Comes Out With Standard Methodology For Valuation Of AIFs

In respect of the responsibility of the manager of AIF with regard to the valuation of investments of AIF, Sebi said that the manager will have to ensure that an independent valuer computes and carries out the valuation of the investments of the AIF scheme in the manner as specified by the regulator.

In addition, AIF managers would be responsible for the true and fair valuation of the investments of the AIF and need to inform investors of deviations of over 20% between two consecutive valuations or a deviation of more than 33% in a financial year. Also, they would be required to give reasons for such deviations to the investors.

AIF managers will be required to ensure that the portfolio companies follow the investment agreement to provide their audited accounts to the AIF within a specific timeline. Further, they need to ensure that the valuation based on audited data of the portfolio company is reported to the performance benchmarking agencies after the audit of books of account.

SEBI said that AIF needs to appoint an independent valuer who is registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and has at least three years of experience in the valuation of unlisted securities.

Among others, such an independent valuer is required to have a membership of a professional institute such as Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Further, the managers would be required to ensure that one of the terms in the subscription agreement with the investee company stipulates a specific timeframe for providing its audited accounts to the AIF.

This enables the manager of AIF to report valuation based on audited data as on March 31 to performance benchmarking agencies within the specified timeline of 6 months.