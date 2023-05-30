SEBI Chief Says AMFI Must Take Action Against Individual Misdemeanor

The Association of Mutual Funds in India must build an ethics committee, so that misdemeanor by individuals does not go unpunished, according to Madhabi Puri Buch.

"Biggest risk to growth of MF industry is individual misdemeanor," Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, said during an event in Mumbai.

While AMFI is not a self-regulated organisation, it can still function as one, she said. "Industry must regulate itself when it comes to individual misdemeanors, or SEBI will have no choice but to step in."

In March, the markets regulator barred Axis Mutual Fund's former dealer Viresh Joshi, along with 20 others, from the capital markets in a case of alleged front-running of trades.

Joshi, along with the "arranger" and "enabler" entities, traded in different securities between September 2021 and March 2022, before placing orders on behalf of the mutual fund, according to SEBI.

The front-running activity prima facie led to unlawful enrichment, and was in violation of the SEBI Act and the unfair trade practices regulations, the markets regulator had said.

If SEBI finds individual misdemeanor, it has "no choice but to come down as a hammer", Buch said.