SEBI Changes Framework For Verification Of Upfront Margins Collection In Derivatives
The regulator clarified that the change is only for the purpose of verification of upfront collection of margins from clients.
SEBI on Wednesday tweaked the framework pertaining to the collection of end-of-day margin requirements from clients in derivatives segments.
In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has said that EOD margin collection requirements from clients in derivatives segments, including commodity derivatives, would also be calculated based on the fixed beginning-of-day margin parameters of the client.
The regulator clarified that the change is only for the purpose of verification of upfront collection of margins from clients.
The margin parameters applicable for collection of margin obligation by clearing corporations will continue to be updated on intra-day and EOD basis, according to extant provisions.
The new framework will come into effect from three months from the date of issuance of this circular.
In May 2022, SEBI had modified the framework specifying the margin requirements to be considered for the intra-day snapshots in derivatives segments, including commodity derivatives, would be calculated based on the fixed BOD margin parameters. It was also specified therein that there would be no change in methodology of determination and collection of EOD margin obligation of the client.