SEBI Changes Framework For Verification Of Upfront Margins Collection In Derivatives

SEBI on Wednesday tweaked the framework pertaining to the collection of end-of-day margin requirements from clients in derivatives segments.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has said that EOD margin collection requirements from clients in derivatives segments, including commodity derivatives, would also be calculated based on the fixed beginning-of-day margin parameters of the client.

The regulator clarified that the change is only for the purpose of verification of upfront collection of margins from clients.