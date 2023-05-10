SEBI Can't Go After Unlisted Group Company, Bombay Dyeing Tells SAT

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has no jurisdiction to proceed against an unlisted Wadia Group company, senior advocate Navroz Seervai argued before the Securities Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday.

Seervai is representing Scal Services Ltd., in which Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. has 19% stake.

Scal is an unlisted public company, whose shares are not traded in the market, unlike Bombay Dyeing. Since SEBI has no jurisdiction over unlisted companies, it can't pass directions against such an entity, Seervai said.

SEBI should have addressed these facts before it assumed jurisdiction in the case, he said.