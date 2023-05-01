SEBI Cancels Registration Of CNB Commodities In NSEL Case

"I am constrained to conclude that the Noticee's (CNB Commodities') participation in paired contracts offered on the NSEL platform raises serious questions on the ability of the notice to conduct proper and effective due diligence regarding the product itself", SEBI Chief General Manager Anitha Anoop said in her order on Friday.

By indulging in such an act, SEBI noted that CNB Commodities does not satisfy the fit and proper person criteria specified in Intermediaries Regulations and accordingly cancelled its registration.