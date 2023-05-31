SEBI Cancels Registration Of Karvy Stock Broking For Misappropriating Clients' Funds

In November 2019, the watchdog, through its interim order, barred KSBL from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of over Rs 2,000 crore. The interim order came after NSE forwarded a preliminary report to SEBI on non-compliances observed with respect to pledging or misuse of clients' securities by Karvy Stock Broking. Finally, the directions issued through the interim order were confirmed by SEBI in November 2020.