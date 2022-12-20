SEBI Board Meeting LIVE: Share Buyback Norms, Tighter Disclosure, Among Others On Agenda

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to clear several proposals, including changes in the share buyback rules and tighter disclosure norms.

The SEBI Board is set to meet on Tuesday and is likely to clear stronger regulations for market infrastructure institutions as well.

The market watchdog had released a consultation paper and sought comments until Dec. 1.

The committee headed by Keki Mistry recommended phasing out buybacks of shares through the open market. It further proposed a separate window on the stock exchange for undertaking buybacks through this route and harmonising it.