SEBI Bars Stock Brokers From Using Clients' Funds For Bank Guarantees

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has barred stock brokers from using clients' funds as a pledge for bank guarantees.

In a notification on its website on Tuesday, the markets regulator said no new bank guarantees can be created using clients' funds beginning May 1. What's more, existing bank guarantees that were created using clients' funds will need to be wound down by Sep. 30 this year, SEBI said.

Currently, stock brokers and clearing members pledge clients' funds to banks, which in turn issue bank guarantees to clearing corporations for higher amounts.

SEBI said this practice exposes the market and especially clients to risks.

Proprietary funds of stock brokers and clearing members in any segment are, however, not subject to the rules of the new framework.

Once the changes come into force, stock exchanges and clearing corporations will be mandated to share details of bank guarantees issued as collateral on a fortnightly basis, starting Jun. 1. Additionally, stock brokers will have to provide a certificate from a statutory auditor confirming the implementation of the SEBI circular by mid-October this year.