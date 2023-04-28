SEBI Bars Karvy Stock Broking, MD, From Market For Seven Years

SEBI barred Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. and its Managing Director Comandur Parthasarathy on Friday from the securities market for seven years for allegedly misusing client funds.

In a rare instance, it has also barred two of its independent directors from holding the post of director or key managerial position in any public-listed company for two years.

The regulator also slapped a penalty of Rs 13 crore on Karvy and Rs 8 crore on Parthasarathy for violating various securities market laws.

This is one of the first cases in which independent directors of an intermediary have been held liable for a fraud committed by the company.