SEBI Bars CARE Ratings' Ex-CEO Rajesh Mokashi For Two Years

CARE Ratings Ltd.'s former chief Rajesh Mokashi has been barred from being associated with any intermediary entity registered with the market regulator for two years for interfering with the rating process.

The regulator found "existence of a skewed hierarchical relationship" that allowed Mokashi to "exert influence on the employees of CARE for ensuring favourable ratings towards certain Issuers", the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its order on Thursday.

Mokashi, who was the former chief executive officer, and SB Mainak, who was the former non-executive chairman at Care Ratings, were being investigated for interference in the ratings process of companies including Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd., among others.

"It cannot be without reason that members of Rating Committee had repeatedly exchanged WhatsApp messages lamenting the repeated interferences by Noticee 2 (Rajesh Mokashi) during the duration of the DHFL ratings for the period from September 2018-February 2019," SEBI said.

The proceedings against Mainak were disposed of without any directions.