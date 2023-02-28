SEBI Bans 21 Entities In Axis Mutual Fund Front-Running Case

The capital markets regulator on Tuesday barred 21 entities, including Axis Mutual Fund's former fund manager Viresh Joshi, from the securities market in connection with the front-running case at the fund house.

In addition, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has ordered impounding wrongful gains worth Rs 30.56 crore earned by them through 'prima facie' front running activities, according to an interim order.

Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades on the basis of advance information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to their clients.

The present proceeding involves the front running of trades of Axis MF (big client) deals with a few suspected entities and trading members who have worked in close coordination with each other to front run the trades of the big client from September 2021 to March 31, 2022.