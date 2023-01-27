SEBI Bans 19 Entities For Fraudulent Trading In Superior Finlease Shares

In this case, shares of SFL were first purchased from the market platform and eventually, with the help of the persons operating Telegram channels, a false recommendation message to buy shares of SFL was floated on such channels, thereby inducing the subscribers there to buy the shares of SFL; and in the whole process, the shares owned by the perpetrator of the scheme through his front entities were dumped and huge profits were earned, SEBI revealed in its order.

"Any person indulging in spreading misinformation or false and misleading information through the use of social media messaging applications like Telegram, Whatsapp etc., which are being used by millions of people can cause irreparable damage to the integrity of the securities market within a short span of time like a forest fire, thereby eroding the confidence of the investors in the securities market in a matter of no time", SEBI noted.