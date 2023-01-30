SEBI Bans 14 Entities For Four Years; Levies Fine In Front-Running Case

"The scheme of events also amply explains the strategy adopted in the extant matter wherein the Noticees who were directly connected with the non-public information of the Big Client namely, Harshal Vira and Bhavesh Gandhi by virtue of their employment with Reliance Securities Ltd, have used their family and friends' trading accounts to execute the front-running trades, which was done not only to hide their identity/ identity of the ultimate beneficiaries but also to escape regulatory detection," SEBI said in its 136-page order.