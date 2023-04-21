SEBI Approves Transfer Of Controlling Stake Of HDFC AMC To HDFC Bank
The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.
Housing Development Finance Corp. on Friday said market regulator SEBI has approved the proposed change of controlling stake in HDFC Asset Management Co. to HDFC Bank Ltd. as part of the scheme of amalgamation.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, through its letter dated April 21, 2023, to HDFC AMC, a subsidiary of HDFC and the asset management company of HDFC Mutual Fund, has granted its approval for the proposed change in control of HDFC AMC, according to a regulatory filing.
The regulator has also advised HDFC AMC to ensure compliance with all other provisions of SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, and circulars, it added.
This approval will help pave the way for the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank, expected to be finalised by the third quarter of the next financial year.
Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.
Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the bank.
Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.