Schneider Electric To Add Five Factories In India To Meet Energy Transition Needs

Schneider Electric India is adding five new factories to its existing 30 factories in India as part of its plan to cater to the country's growing clean energy demand. The cost of setting up these factories is estimated at Rs 1,400 crore in the next two years.

"Going green is helping company's profit and loss statement and become profitable," said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, global chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric. "It's very risky and expensive to stay brown in the current environment," he said.

The company provides smart energy solutions to 10 smart cities in India and also supports India's renewable industry. "Around 15% of India's solar generation runs on Schneider," Tricoire said.

The company provides a digital platform to companies for industrial automation, deploys smart grids to coordinate and remove duplication, and participates in the development of hydrogen infrastructure, smart and microgrid projects, etc., he said.

The new investments will help Schneider meet India's complete energy transition requirements in the coming years, he said.